Here's What Happens When Kanye West, Jay-Z And Woody Allen Combine 'Paris' Videos

Photo: Screenshot

If Kanye and Jay-Z‘s “Paris” video was too much for you to handle, here’s an alternative to satisfy your music craving. One YouTube fan mashed up “Midnight in Paris” with Jay-Z and Kanye’s “Paris” song last week and its making its way around the web.



We get a kick out of Owen Wilson‘s dancing jig and exchange in a car.

Check out what happens when you combine an Oscar-nominated film with one of the biggest singles of last year below.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Now watch Kanye West and Jay-Z’s original ‘Paris’ music video >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.