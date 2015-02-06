Here's what happens when Amazon makes a profit

Investors have been really excited about Amazon since it reported profits in its Q4 earnings, sending the stock soaring. It’s close to hitting its all-time high for the year ($US376 vs closing-high of $US402 in December 2013).

A bunch of analysts saw the Q4 numbers as a sign that Amazon is finally getting serious about profits. Whether they’re right is another story, but even modest profits clearly gave a huge boost to Wall Street’s outlook.

Check out how the stock has moved in the past year, via Yahoo Finance:

Here’s its all-time high:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

