What happens to the body 24 hours after drinking a beer

People have been going crazy over recent infographics which show what happens to the body after drinking Coke, but a new one that has caught our attention is the effects beer has on the body 24 hours after consuming it.

We all know too much of a good thing can be detrimental, but have you ever thought what that one or two beers at after-work drinks is doing to you?

According to alcoholgifts.co.uk, which created the imagery, just 5 minutes after a beer, its alcohol is absorbed into your bloodstream and immediately begins to affect your brain and muscles.

Over the next hour your body tries to deal with what it sees as a “poison”, trying to get rid of it as quickly as possible.

See for yourself.

The infographic was originally published on www.alcoholgifts.co.uk

