Here's What Happens To Robert Byrd's West Virginia Senate Seat

Photo: myonlinemaps.com

News broke this morning that Robert Byrd (D – W. VA) has passed away. Politically, this potentially complicates the passage of financial reform, though it’s still not clear how exactly that plays out.This weekend, Nate Silver looked into the rules in West Virginia regarding the Senator’s potential replacement:



Byrd’s current term expires on January 3, 2013. Under West Virginia state law on handling Senate vacancies, “if the vacancy occurs less than two years and six months before the end of the term, the Governor appoints someone to fill the unexpired term and there is no election”. Otherwise, Manchin [Ed note: a Democrat] would appoint an interim replacement, and an special election would be held in November to determine who held the seat in 2011 and 2012.

In other words, we are within a week of the threshold established by West Virginia law. If a vacancy were to be declared on July 3rd or later, there would not be an election to replace Byrd until 2012. If it were to occur earlier, there could potentially be an election later this year, although there might be some ambiguities arising from precisely when and how the vacancy were declared.

So there will likely be a special election later this year to replace him.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.