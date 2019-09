Apple just announced record-breaking opening weekend iPhone sales. It says sold over 10 million units.

So far, the stock isn’t doing much. It’s up 0.83%. But, that could be about to change. Walt Piecyk at BTIG Research published the following chart that shows what happens to Apple’s stock historically after it starts selling a new iPhone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.