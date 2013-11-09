Here's What Happens When You Criticise Bitcoin

Joe Weisenthal

The other day I argued that Bitcoins were fundamentally valueless.

I won’t repeat the argument here, but I thought it would be worth pointing out what kind of reaction I got.

Max Keiser said it would be good if I committed suicide in public.

One guy called me Joe WeisenF- and then perhaps intimated that I be killed?

A guy on a Bitcoin message board is trying to turn me into a meme.

Some people are really excited about rubbing this into my face.

Someone on Reddit said this, which I don’t understand.

Anyway, this is just a small sampling of message boards, my Twitter responses, and my email inbox over the last day.

Just remember: One hallmark of a bubble is angry, religious fanatacism over the asset of choice.

