Here's What Will Happen If Hurricane Irene Slams Into New York...

As Hurricane Irene barrels towards New York, speculation abounds about the kind of damage and turmoil it will cause.Is this just a media frenzy or should you actually care?



We’ll be liveblogging updates, but here’s what you need to know:

– New York City is shutting down all public transportation as of noon on Saturday

– It’s deploying 900 soldiers and over 100 vehicles from the New York Army and Air National Guard. to support local police.

– If winds exceed 60mph, they’ll shut down bridges and tunnels

– High winds could blow out windows in skyscrapers, sending shattered glass flying everywhere

– The big concern is the storm surge: subways and other low areas may flood.

More important info:

– This is the first hurricane warning issued for New York City since 1985 for Hurricane Gloria, which hit the city as a Category 2 storm.

– President Obama said in a briefing this morning that this “all indications point to this being a historic hurricane.”

– With the weakening of the storm, the chance that hurricane winds will hit NYC has fallen to 5 per cent.

– Counties along the coast of New Jersey have issued mandatory evacuation orders for residents living on barrier islands.

– NYC has a map of evacuation zones, encompassing low-lying areas of the city likely to be hit hardest by Irene.

– The eye of the hurricane is predicted to pass right over Long Island. A 1938 hurricane with much the same path killed 600 people, according to The East Hampton Star.

