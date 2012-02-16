Here's What Happens At Postnatal Vaginal Strengthening Sessions Offered By The French Government

Not an actual session.

Photo: Flickr/Albert Law

There’s a reason France has the second-highest birthrate in Europe. Besides subsidized daycare, childcare allowances, and stipends for in-home nannies, the government also sponsors vaginal-tightening courses.The postnatal workout sessions include a series of exercises designed to retrain and strengthen the birth canal muscles, which preps women to immediately start making babies again.



An American living in Paris, Claire Lundberg, shared her experience with the French system at Slate.

Here’s what a personal training session looks like:

10 to 20 re-education classes

An interview with your doctor about the current state of your pelvic muscles

Stripping bare followed by lots of probing and finger exercises

electrical stimulation devices

Video games designed to work your muscles

Read the full account at Slate >

