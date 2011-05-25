A Quick Guide To All The Middle East Revolutions You've Forgotten About

While war continues to rage in Libya, other post-revolutionary states in the Middle East are experiencing different degrees of conflict and instability, based on regimes starting to come to grips with a new order.



Here’s a brief rundown:

Bahrain Status: Cooling

Since the height of the crisis in Bahrain, things have cooled substantially. The government’s multi-month crackdown on dissidents seems to be abating, with over 500 prisoners released since March. The government has sentenced several Bahrainis to death for their involvement in deadly protests.

Martial law is set to be lifted on June 1, which will be a real test for the regime and its support from the GCC.

Egypt Status: Warm

It has been over 3 months since Hosni Mubarak, former president of Egypt, resigned and handed over power to the country’s military. Since then, there have been outbreaks of sectarian violence, and continued protests in Egypt. There is some sense that the government is finding its legal footing, with a trial now scheduled for former president Mubarak, charged with the deaths of those who died during the protests.

Egypt is to receive part of the $6 billion in aid the World Bank has alotted for Tunisia and Egypt.

Yemen Status: Warming

Yemen’s president, Ali Abdullah Saleh, has yet again refused to step down, not signing the country’s power transition plan. The result is renewed violence in the country, with government attacking the home of a tribal chief. The fighting is in the capital city of Sana, and thus far, dozens of people have been killed.

This is the third time a deal to secure a transfer of power fas failed

Syria Status: Hot

Syria is probably the hottest of all the revolutionary states (outside Libya), with one human rights group reporting over 1,000 people dead since the start of the uprising. The amount of countries ratcheting up sanctions against Syria continues to rise, with Switzerland introducing new measures against the country’s president, Bashar al-Assad, and his leadership team. New allegations have emerged that Syria attempted to build a nuclear plant, but that it was destroyed in 2007 by Israeli forces.

It is believed that president Assad will soon fall, as protests and the government crackdown continues, but there has been limited pressure from Arab powers to speed up the process.

