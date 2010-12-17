Here's The Real Reason Facebook Crashed Last Night

Yesterday Facebook suddenly went down for half an hour, which almost never happens. Now Wired has the explanation, and it wasn’t just a server crash or a tech problem: they decided to take the site down.



The reason is that the code for several products not yet ready to launch accidentally went live on the site. So they had to shut down the entire site to bring the site back to its earlier state. As Wired says, it’s pretty impressive that Facebook acted so fast and wasn’t afraid to take such a drastic step to fix this problem.

Here are the new products Facebook is going to release, according to Mashable:

A redesign of Brand pages. The new brand pages will feature Places check-ins prominently and allow people to manage several pages at once without logging in and out.

A new Photos product called “Memories” which will allow people to browse photos by year.

Now Read: Private Tech Startup Stock Is Up A Whopping 54% In Six Months

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.