When MC Hammer Visited Twitter...

Several years ago, MC Hammer discovered Twitter and called Ron Conway, who was a very early investor in the company.



He said “we have to go visit Twitter.”

Conway explained that he was already an investor — he had been an investor in Odio, Evan Williams’ company that evolved into Twitter, but Hammer was so excited that he talked them into paying a visit.

When the rapper arrived, he sat down across from the angel investor and founders Williams, Jack Dorsey, and Biz Stone. “Do you know what you have here?”

According to Conway, they all said “no.”

Hammer went on to explain that five years from now, artists would build their audience on Twitter, advertise concerts on Twitter, and sell tickets through Twitter. The audience members could define and vote on the playlist for the show, then collaborate with other audience members before, after, and during It’s basically the greatest tool for live music promotion that’s ever been invented.

Conway told the story during his keynote at the Billboard FutureSound conference today, and hinted that ticket-buying would be coming to Twitter soon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.