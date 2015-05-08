Here's what happened when ex-Yankee manager Joe Torre addressed a room full of hedge fund guys

Pete Rose bet on baseball, and some MLB legends may not want to see him get a spot in Cooperstown.

The SALT Conference, a gathering of hedge fund types in Las Vegas, ended yesterday with a modern-day “Murderer’s Row.”

Major League Baseball Hall of Famers Frank Thomas, Tony LaRussa, George Brett and ex-New York Yankees manager Joe Torre talked about their experiences chasing records and winning championships before an awed crowd of Wall Street professionals.

Here were some of the best moments:

Reds fans might not have taken some of the comment so well, however.

Joe Torre said Pete Rose doesn’t belong in the Hall of Fame. “That’s testing the integrity of the game,” Torre said of Rose, who committed the cardinal sin of betting on the game. “Pete Rose really didn’t, maybe, think the rules were for him. It’s sad.”

Torre also pointed out one thing that could bring solace to some Wall Street pros who have experienced tough times. He’s been fired from every managerial post he’s held.

Ex-Chicago White Sox great Frank Thomas talked about how, early in his career, he was made to run after practice for not exercising discipline at the plate. Clearly, the prodding from his coaches paid off for the Big Hurt; his 521 home runs puts him among the top 25 sluggers in league history.

George Brett, who earned his Hall of Fame plaque for nearly two decades of MLB service with the Kansas City Royals, recalled how his historic run at a .400 batting average was ruined with a 1-11 trip to Seattle in which he was repeatedly robbed of hits by a no-name shortstop on the Mariners.

Guess there can always be a black swan waiting around the corner.

Or, up the middle, in his case.

