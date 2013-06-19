CHART: Here's What Happened To Whitehaven Stocks Today When Nathan Tinkler Started Selling Out

Via investing.com, here’s a chart of Whithaven Coal’s share price before and after Nathan Tinkler sold a 9.91% stake in the company to financier Farallon Funds.
Farallon paid $2.96 a share, in accordance with its floor price agreement with Tinkler. Whitehaven closed at $2.11 yesterday, and opened at $2.25, before stabilising at $2.20 this afternoon.
