The HSBC Banker Who Was Arrested For Having Extra-Marital Sex Just Got His Prison Sentence

Remember when HSBC banker Toby Carroll was thrown into a Dubai jail for having extra-marital sex?



As a reminder: Danielle Spencer, slept with Carroll one night in December in Dubai.

The next morning, Carroll’s ex-girlfriend showed up at the apartment unexpectedly, and flew into a rage upon finding the pair, and started waving around a knife.

With Priscilla flipping out, Carroll called the police, but because it’s illegal to have sex outside of marriage in the UAE, the trio were jailed for a month before finally being released on bail.

Last week, the group was in court in Dubai to receive their sentence.

Spencer was handed a “one month jail terms for engaging in sex outside marriage, while Carroll got a 2-month sentence (one month for each relationship),” according to Here is the City.

Caroll’s ex, Priscilla Ferreira got two months, according to Gulf News — one month for ex-marital sex, and one month for threatening Spencer with a knife. She was also fined for drinking alcohol.

All three will be deported after they serve their time.

