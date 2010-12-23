Here's What Happened At That Blackstone Bash Everyone Is Talking About

Blackstone had a 25th anniversary-cum-holiday bash at the Met for the entire firm about three weeks ago.



A thank you must go to a young man by the name of Kevin Roose, who took it upon himself to crash the lavish soiree.

And thank you the Daily Intel for allowing us to all be part of the festivities, at least vicariously.

Steve Schwarzman is furious about the leak, but obviously we’re thrilled.

If we missed the review, we’re guessing some of you did too.

So here are the highlights:

The PE giant hired out the ENTIRE museum. The main event took place in the Sackler Wing – home to the Egyptian relics.

Steve Schwarzman – in an orange Hermes tie – shook hands at the door.

There were year-end prizes and a sweet raffle: One winner went home with a trophy and a $10,000 check; a raffle winner scored a trip to Vancouver; and someone else is scheduling in a vacation in Curaçao.

There was a huge multilayered cake, which had miniature landmarks from each city where Blackstone has offices, sitting on top of it.

One of the little replicas on the cake was emblazoned with the word: ACCOUNTABILITY.

The food spread included: sushi; figs with prosciutto mousse; an Asian table abounding in sizzling woks and bamboo steamers; an Indian table with mini-samosas; chocolate macaroons; mini salted-caramel ice cream cones; lemon tarts; earl grey truffles; and Christmas cookies.

Overheard: A “Gordon Gekko doppelgänger with slicked-back hair and a purple pocket square” scanning the room, landing on table beside which stood a couple of men in yarmulkes, which elicited the response: “Must be the kosher table,” [the man] whispered to his wife. “All the guys with the, whaddya call em, berets.”

Apparently “a hush” swept through the roon at 8 o’clock when Schwarzman and retired co-founder Pete Peterson (with prez Hamilton James) got up on a podium to reminisce about the old days and wax lyrical about how far the firm has come.

For a full analysis of the affair, go to NY Mag >

Don’t miss our rundown of the Blackstone party and how Wall Street celebrated the holidays in 2010 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.