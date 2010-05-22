Here's What Happened At Startup 2010: PHOTOS

Startup 2010 event photos

Startup 2010 is in the books.

Redbeacon is the big winner.

On Thursday, while the event was still going strong, we posted some photos from the morning sessions.

Now, check out the rest of the event, including shots of Kevin Ryan, MLBAM’s Bob Bowman, and, of course, the deliberation and awarding of the prize to Redbeacon.

Emily Allen of Business Insider scoops herself some chow.

Anthony DeFilippo from finalist hypios

Henry Blodget of SAI and Jim Friedlich of Zelnick Media

(centre right and right) grey Williams and Jim Zalansky from finalist SecureIQ

Champagne!

(centre) Caleb Gandara from finalist Tuitioncast.com

Business Insider's Bridget Williams

Kevin Ryan, Julie Hansen, Alyson Shontell

Our friends from Girls in Tech

(left) Ethan Anderson from Startup winner RedBeacon.com

(right) Sean Black from finalist Salescrunch

(from left to right) Our judges: Stuart Ellman, Rick Heitzmann, and Larry Bettino

David Pakman knows the answer. Call on him!

FirstMark Capital's Amish Jani

Kevin Ryan

SAI's Dan Frommer

The audience vote was in line with the expert panel: Go Try It On is awesome, but Redbeacon is number one

Business Insider COO Julie Hansen

Redbeacon's Ethan Anderson smiles his way to the stage to accept his prize

SAI's Nick Carlson and Dan Frommer with their co-founder, Kevin Ryan

So those are the afternoon pics...

Now check out the morning photos, including Foursquare's Dennis Crowley →

