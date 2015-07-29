Here's what happened to America's presidential yachts -- and why there isn't one anymore

The President of the United States gets to travel in style anywhere he goes.

In the air, a specially designed Boeing 747 becomes “Air Force One” as soon as the Commander-in-Chief is on board.

But the President rarely travels by boat anymore, if at all. And having a presidential yacht for leisure isn’t the best PR move. (Just ask Britain).

Many ships have served as Presidential yachts throughout the past hundred years — so Business Insider is taking a look back at the retro years of Executive Office travel.

The first naval ship to carry the Presidential flag was the USS Dolphin. One of the first steel-bodied ships produced for the US Navy, she carried Presidents Grover Cleveland and William McKinley from 1893-1897. After the Dolphin was decommissioned, the first ever wireless radio broadcast originated from her decks while docked at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York. USS Mayflower, a recommissioned a luxury steam yacht, was put into service on July 25, 1905 by President Theodore Roosevelt. Presidents Woodrow Wilson, Howard Taft, and Herbert Hoover would also use the Mayflower before she was decommissioned in 1929. Here, President Taft boards the Mayflower. In 1934, when the US had a better financial foothold in the world, Franklin Delano Roosevelt commissioned the USS Potomac to serve as an executive cruiser. FDR had the presidential seal emblazoned on the bow of the ship, which is now docked at Jack London Square in Oakland, CA. It offers regular cruises on the San Francisco Bay. New York's hottest borough gets two nods in this historical roundup. The USS Williamsburg served as presidential yacht from 1945 to 1953. Williamsburg served Presidents Harry Truman and Dwight D. Eisenhower, though General Eisenhower only made one voyage before having her decommissioned in 1953. The Williamsburg was given to the National Science Foundation and renamed Anton Bruun, after the famous Dutch marine biologist. Today, the Williamsburg is rusting away at a dock in La Spezia, Italy, where it has sat since 1993. And it's for sale, if you're interested, by Monaco-based Camper & Nicholsons yacht brokers. The most recent, largest, and longest-lived of Presidential yachts is the USS Sequoia. The 104-foot executive cruiser was used by commanders-in-chief from 1936, until Jimmy Carter sold the ship in 1977. Here, Franklin Delano Roosevelt relaxes on the Sequoia's deck with his entourage. In 2013, the Sequoia was sold for $7.8 million. The new owners have kept much of the Presidential memorabilia around. The vessel is available for hire, and anyone can feel like the president for a night. Toiletries are included, too, but you might want to bring your own. You can find the Sequoia docked in the nation's capital, reminiscing about her days of presidential service.

