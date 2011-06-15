Here's What Hackers Did To The Greek Presidency's Website

Update: the webite has now been taken offline



First Citi, next the Senate, now the website of the Greek presidency: the global hacking campaign is getting ever more “effective.”

[Keep scrolling down for the before and after images.]

Before:

After (now with its own remixed Requiem for a Dream soundtrack):

The caption says:

I woke up! We are strong and many no one can bury us, nobody can take advantage of us, we do not owe them we want our dreams to reality, we want to live, we want to breathe freely WE WANT THE GREEKS IN GREECE!

This post originally appeared at Zero Hedge.

