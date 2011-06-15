Here's What Hackers Did To The Greek Presidency's Website

Tyler Durden

Update: the webite has now been taken offline

First Citi, next the Senate, now the website of the Greek presidency: the global hacking campaign is getting ever more “effective.”

[Keep scrolling down for the before and after images.]

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Before:

website

 

After (now with its own remixed Requiem for a Dream soundtrack):

website

The caption says:

I woke up! We are strong and many no one can bury us, nobody can take advantage of us, we do not owe them we want our dreams to reality, we want to live, we want to breathe freely WE WANT THE GREEKS IN GREECE!

This post originally appeared at Zero Hedge.

