Gwyneth Paltrow Has An Important Message For Internet Trolls

Gwenyth Paltrow graced the stage at Re/Code’s Code Conference Tuesday evening to talk about her internet philosophy and what she thinks about trolls who say terrible things about her in the comments.

Paltrow was to speak for 5 minutes, but it turned into 15 when she became passionate about her topic.

Here is some of the poignant advice she gave to anyone dabbling in trolldom on the world wide web:

To see someone in a dress you don’t like, and instead of writing from a username like shitebomber207: ‘Who does this fat bitch think she is,’ or whatever, even though you might feel that way, just stopping and saying to yourself, ‘I wonder what this image represents to me that I feel such a surge of anger?’ To love the Internet for what it provides, but to know it’s not real, and it’s sometimes dangerous for our development.

And on how to deal with trolls:

The part that grows impervious to negativity from a stranger is the part that has the right value, the value that you are just you. And nothing is going to change that. And the more you you can be, the more you deepen in your authenticity, no matter what anyone says.

You can read the rest of her comments here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.