We just spotted this tweet from Groupon CEO Andrew Mason: “Here’s what Groupon employees get at their 1 year anniversary.” We assume Mason is joking, but if not, these sweet track suits could be a major recruiting tool in the war for talent.



Photo: yfrog/Andrew Mason

