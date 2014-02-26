Here's A Photo Of The Guy Behind Goldman Sachs Elevator

Last night Andrew Ross Sorkin revealed the true identity of the man behind the meme, Goldman Sachs Elevator.

He’s a 34 year old former bond executive named John Lefevre who lives in Texas, and he never worked at Goldman but he did work at Citigroup.

And for his purposes, that distinction doesn’t matter. His aim was to capture the spirit of a culture that he felt deserved an honest (satirical) treatment.

Anyway, here’s a photo of Lefevre that we’ve obtained. He has a book coming out soon, so you’ll probably see this face a lot in the coming months.

