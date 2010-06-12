Here's What Gilt Groupe's Groupon Clone -- "Gilt City" -- Looks Like

Gilt Groupe, like many e-commerce startups, is getting into the “group buying” trend made popular by Chicago-based Groupon. This past week, it has been sending out “Gilt City” beta emails to its NYC-area members. As you can see, early deals include dry cleaning, food, a concert, and denim repair.



This might actually work, because Gilt is already very popular, already has a ton of email subscribers, and because the deals seem better targeted at the Gilt set.

Disclosure: Gilt and Business Insider share investors.

