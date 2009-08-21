Here's What Gets Amanda Drury Excited (Clip)

Amanda Drury is spending three weeks in New York while she fills in for various vacationing CNBC anchors. This week she has been filling in for Larry Kudlow and Melissa Francis on the Call and Power Lunch. Next week, you’ll get to wake up with her on Squawk Box.



MediaBistro’s TV Newser sat down with Drury to discuss her visit. They asked her, apparently, what gets her excited. Here’s what she said.

The Rise of China. In the past, it was often Wall Street that influenced what as happening in the Asian market. Now that’s flipped. The Chinese are driving the US markets.

New York Is Awesome. She eats bagels and drinks “cawfee” with homeless people in Central Park every morning. Stalker bonus: she’s staying near Central Park!





