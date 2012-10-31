George Lucas Prepares To Launch A 'Bill Gates-Style Philanthropic Initiative'

George Lucas will donate a significant amount of his money to charities focusing on education and health issues.

Photo: Wikimedia

On Tuesday, George Lucas announced Disney purchased his Lucasfilm production company for a whopping $4 billion.But don’t expect Lucas to make any extravagant purchases in the immediate future.



Instead, the creator of the “Star Wars” franchise has plans for a major “Bill Gates-style philanthropic initiative” focusing on education and health issues, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

But Lucas is no stranger to charitable giving, as he currently serves as chairman of the George Lucas Educational Foundation and in 2006 gave $175 million to his alma mater, USC. He also supports charities such as Make-A-Wish, Stand Up To Cancer, Film Foundation, among others.

In September, even before the new Disney deal, Forbes estimated the divorced, 68-year-old filmmaker’s net worth at $3.3 billion, making him the 36th richest celebrity in the world.

In 2010, Lucas signed The Giving Pledge, the effort by Gates and Warren Buffett to get America’s wealthiest individuals and families “to commit to giving the majority of their wealth to the philanthropic causes and charitable organisations of their choice either during their lifetime or after their death.”

“I am dedicating the majority of my wealth to improving education,” explained Lucas in a public letter at the time of the pledge. “It is the key to the survival of the human race. We have to plan for our collective future — and the first step begins with the social, emotional and intellectual tools we provide to our children.”

Read the rest of the letter below in which Lucas explains his philanthropic beliefs and future plans (via GivingPledge.org):

Storytellers are teachers and communicators who speak a universal language. That was Homer’s primary role, and both Plato and Aristotle used narratives and dialogues as a means of educating. Good storytelling is based on truths and insights, and a good storyteller is ultimately a teacher – using the arts as a means of making education emotionally meaningful. These are all tools at our educational system’s disposal, but too often we aren’t making use of them.

When I was in high school, I felt like I was in a vacuum, biding time. I was curious, but bored. It was not an atmosphere conducive to learning. I was fortunate that I found my path and my language.

It’s scary to think of our education system as little better than an assembly line with producing diplomas as its only goal. Once I had the means to effect change in this arena, it became my passion to do so – to promote active, life-long learning. I believe in the artisan school of learning, through apprenticeships and Aristotelian questions and discussion. This level of engagement dates back to the beginning of human life, but it’s still the best way of doing things. There have to be universal standards – particularly in education – and while it seems unwieldy, there is a willingness among educators to share their best practices.

Ultimately, that is why I created Edutopia and the George Lucas Educational Foundation.

The focus of GLEF has been to share educational innovations – cooperative and project learning, mentorship, parental involvement, and technological advances. This all comes straight from those on the front lines, from teachers who are putting these methods into practice. We are the facilitators. Our goal has been to showcase bold successes and inspire others to further increase the appetite for education. Our hope is that administrators, teachers, and parents will see the power of these collective efforts and join the fight for wider reforms.

But reform is just the beginning. We need to build new foundations, fostering independent thought and a desire to keep learning. Our students need to come away with more than just survival skills, and more than just what is required to complete the program. We need to promote critical thinking and emotional intelligence. We need to focus on building an education system that promotes different types of learning, different types of development, and different types of assessment. We have an opportunity and an obligation to prepare our children for the real world, for dealing with others in practical, project-based environments. It’s about working together and building character – being compassionate, empathetic, and civil as a means to a greater end.

As technology changes, so do students. So should classrooms, and so should our methods of teaching. In a few short years, connectivity has gone from a technological novelty to a daily necessity. It’s how our culture communicates, and our children are at the forefront of its use. Understanding those tools – and how to integrate them into learning – is an integral step in defining our future.

My pledge is to the process; as long as I have the resources at my disposal, I will seek to raise the bar for future generations of students of all ages.

I am dedicating the majority of my wealth to improving education. It is the key to the survival of the human race. We have to plan for our collective future – and the first step begins with the social, emotional, and intellectual tools we provide to our children. As humans, our greatest tool for survival is our ability to think and to adapt – as educators, storytellers, and communicators our responsibility is to continue to do so.

George Lucas

SEE ALSO: A new Star Wars is coming in 2015 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.