Here's What Football's Biggest Stars Looked Like When Their Careers Started

Despite the more violent nature of football, many players are playing well into their 30s thanks to improved equipment and medical attention.

In 2012, there were 30 players in the NFL that were at least 35 years old and started at least one game. In 1990, there were just 11 players that matched that criteria.

That means there are a number of NFL stars that are in the twilights of their career or will be there soon.

On the next few pages we will take a look at how much they have changed since they were hot-shots just starting their careers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.