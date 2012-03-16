Here's What Corporate Logos Would Look Like If They Were Designed By Hipsters

Photo: hipsterbranding.tumblr.com

It’s easy to list the things hipsters love: facial hair, difficult glasses, vintage designs.But what if that aesthetic came to corporate America, in the form of a nationwide hipster rebranding of every major company logo?



HipsterBranding reimagines dozens of famous brands as if they’d been crafted only for fans of The Black Keys.

While the logos are fake, marketing to hipsters is hardly a new concept. Hipsters have been the targets of ads for whiskey, electric shavers, and video games. Even big tobacco got on board the hipster train (in this case, the L) with the emergence of Williamsburg Camel cigarettes, targeted at the New Yorkers who live in that neighbourhood. The website summarized the mentality as being “about the last call, a sloppy kiss goodbye and a solo saunter to a rock show in an abandoned building.”

The Hipster Branding logos claim to hold a “mirror to the artsy community,” whatever that means. The most extreme example is for Kentucky Fried Chicken. Rather than the original KFC logo with the Colonel wearing browline glasses and a pointy old man’s beard, Hipster Branding’s KFC logo sports Elvis Costello glasses and an ironic mustache.

