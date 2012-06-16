Here's What Facebook's New Off-Site Ads Look Like

Facebook is in a frenzy of new ad product roll-outs. Today the social network confirmed to us that it’s “testing a feature with a select group of marketers that allows people to share off site ads back to Facebook.”



On Wednesday it was a new ad exchange, before that it was mobile-only ads, and before that it was “highlight” paid post promotions.

In terms of the new off-site ad product, it’s a “small test,” a spokesperson said, declining to offer more details.

Here’s what it looks like, starring client Hidden Valley Ranch dressing:

Photo: Facebook / Buzzfeed

Hidden Valley booked some sponsored advertorial with Buzzfeed around its YouTube viral video of the ranch dressing duking it out with a generic ketchup bottle. Sitting on top of that, and adjacent to it in a display ad/editorial promo rail position, is this Facebook sharing box: