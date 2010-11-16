Here's What Facebook's New Messages Look Like

Facebook is rolling out its new messaging system starting today. To begin with, Facebook’s new product will be invite-only, and new users will be brought in slowly over a period of months.



But not to worry — you can see exactly what it all looks like right now, thanks to these screenshots. Check out the embed below, or see a more legible, zoomed in version here:

Click here to see Facebook’s new messages →

New Messages – Screenshots



