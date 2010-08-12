Here's What Everyone Is Too Afraid To Say About Apple

Obviously, I don’t know what will happen to Jobs, or when.



But I can Google: Everything that the Internet tells us about his condition is bleak. The fact that he managed to get himself a new liver temporizes but does not solve the problem. But that is not my point: my point is that this is an open, if secret, subject that is shaping how the media world is thinking about its all-important deals with Apple.

…

He’s made himself into the one thing you’re not suppose to be in business: irreplaceable. There’s one genius, many people have come to believe, in American business life and that’s Steve. So make your bets accordingly.

Continue reading at Newser →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.