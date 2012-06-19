Here's What Every Google Employee Must Do Before They Quit

Photo: Flickr / cyclelicious

Even if you want to work at Google, you probably don’t want to be there forever.So before you make your exit, Scotty Allen, a former Google software engineer, has some advice on Quora:



Use your massage coupons/credits. You undoubtedly have some left over from a birthday, a favour you did someone, etc. Massages are great, and leaving is stressful. Enough said. You should do this even if you think massages aren’t for you.

Learn. Google has amazing resources for learning, both formal and informal. Go do a codelab. Go have lunch with that person who works on that project you were always curious about. Go read that code for that section of infrastructure you always wondered about. I’m not saying go steal secrets for your next venture. I am saying go learn to be a better engineer by absorbing a last bit of the brilliance of the people around you.

