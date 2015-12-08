Here’s what every emoticon really means

Emoticons are pretty important:

But they don’t teach emoticons in school, and some of them are actually hard to understand — at least for some of us.

Below we’ve listed the actual definitions for all the main emoticons.

Read the original article on Tech Insider. Follow Tech Insider on Facebook and Twitter. Copyright 2015.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.