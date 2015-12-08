Here’s what every emoticon really means

Emoticons are pretty important:
- Harvard cognitive scientist Steven Pinker says they’re an extremely useful linguistic evolution.
- The Oxford English Dictionary named “crying face” the word of the year.
- Humans collectively send 6 billion emoticons every day.
But they don’t teach emoticons in school, and some of them are actually hard to understand — at least for some of us.
Below we’ve listed the actual definitions for all the main emoticons.
