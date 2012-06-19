Why Working At Apple Is A Dream Job

The biggest perk of working at Apple, at least based on the number of reviews that mentioned it, is a feeling that your work really matters and has an impact on the world. We saw this point made in dozens of reviews from current and former Apple employees from departments throughout the company.

'Engineers at Apple get to make real contributions that will benefit tens or hundreds of millions of people everyday. That's awesome,' one software engineer wrote. Likewise, a store manager said, 'I joined Apple because I wanted to be part of something bigger than myself.'

Others described the thrill of being part of the cutting edge and the pride that comes with doing meaningful work. Apple, for its part, clearly tries to hammer this point home for employees starting on day one by handing out this inspirational quote about doing meaningful work.

Source: Glassdoor.com