Here's What Each State Googled More Than Any Other State This Year

There’s a lot to be learned from a person’s Google searches.

Real estate listings site Estately looked at Google Trends data to determine what people, stories, and controversies residents of each state cared about most.

The map they compiled using the data shows not what each state searched for the most overall, but what they Googled more than any other state.

While New Yorkers were wondering what a selfie is, Californians and Nevadans took to Google for more information on bitcoin. The protests in Ferguson were a major interest for people in Missouri, and Malala Yousafzai had some big fans in Connecticut.

Here’s the complete list of what Estately found during their analysis.

ALABAMA: Jameis Winston

ALASKA: Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 (tied w/ Wyoming), How to DIY, 4chan, legalise marijuana, domestic violence

ARIZONA: Mexico-United States Border, “Wilfred”

ARKANSAS: Mike Huckabee, “Dancing with the Stars”

CALIFORNIA: FIFA 2014 World Cup, Malaysian Airlines, Kim Kardashian, Iggy Azalea, Donald Sterling, Renee Zellweger, Tom Perkins, Joe the Plumber, Jamie Dornan, Steve McQueen, Charles Manson, James McAvoy, Ellen Page, James Franco Instagram, How to get rid of acne?, What is BB cream?, How to minimize pores?, How to shape eyebrows?, Nexus 6, iPad 3, Bitcoin, Kate Middleton butt, Chia seed, Uber

COLORADO: Marijuana

DELAWARE: (nothing)

FLORIDA: Michael Sam kiss, Michael Douglas, John Travolta, Carmen Carrera, Obamacare, Jeb Bush

GEORGIA: Kerry Washington, Ruby Dee, Michael Sam boyfriend, “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,” Center for Disease Control, “The Arsenio Hall Show”

HAWAII: Robin Williams, Jennifer Lawrence, Joan Rivers, Melanie Griffith, Jan Hooks, Theo James, Kate Upton leaked, A.L.S. Ice Bucket Challenge, I.S.I.S, Hello Kitty, iPhone 6, Apple Watch

IDAHO: How to craft, Bowe Bergdahl

ILLINOIS: Harold Ramis, Jenny McCarthy

INDIANA: Tony Stewart, Shirley Temple, Ann B. Davis, “Two and a Half Men,” “Community”

IOWA: Flappy Bird, Richard Dawkins

KANSAS: (nothing)

KENTUCKY: What is A.L.S.?, “Sons of Anarchy,” Betty White dead?, Billy Gilman

LOUISIANA: “True Blood,” Laurence Fishburne

MAINE: “Between Two Ferns,” Affordable Care Act

MARYLAND: Pharrell Williams hat, Ray Rice, Roger Goodell, Chelsea Manning, Piers Morgan, Paula Patton, Executive order, Bill Cosby

MASSACHUSETTS: Kate Middleton, Scottish referendum, Scottish independence, “True Detective,” “The Good Wife,” “The Newsroom,” Patton Oswalt, Ira Glass, Tom Magliozzi, Jonathan Gruber, Bill Simmons, “Serial,” “The Imitation Game,” Emma Watson UN speech

MICHIGAN: Macualay Culkin dead, Kate Upton photos, Ted Nugent, George Will, Mary T. Barra

MINNESOTA: Joan Rivers death, Adrian Peterson, “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson”

MISSISSIPPI: Flappy Bird cheat, Ciara, Ciara baby, Ciara pregnant, Cee Lo Green, Robin Thicke, Raven-Symone, The Ultimate Warrior

MISSOURI: Ferguson, Casey Kasem

MONTANA: National Rife Association

NEBRASKA: Keystone Pipeline

NEVADA: Mila Kunis pregnant, Bitcoin price, What is Bitcoin?, Cliven Bundy, Bill O’Reilly, Jose Canseco, Mickey Rooney

NEW HAMPSHIRE: Hilary Clinton, Bode Miller, net neutrality, “Philomena”

NEW JERSEY: Tracy Morgan, Ansel Elgort, Alfonso Ribeiro, Idina Menzel, Kim Novak, Tim Howard, Oscar Pistorious trial, Bridgegate, War on women, Immigration reform, Frozen costume

NEW MEXICO: Zombies, LG G3 phone

NEW YORK: Philip Seymour Hoffman, Peaches Geldof, Lauren Bacall, Terry Richardson, Jared Leto, Macaulay Culkin, Margot Robbie, Kerry Washington, Laverne Cox, Donald Trump, Drake, Leslie Jones, Conchita Wurst, “Girls,” Samsung Galaxy S5, How to apply foundation?, Gaza and Israel, What’s a selfie?

NORTH CAROLINA: Maya Angelou, The Benham Brothers, What is transgender?

NORTH DAKOTA: Jay Leno, U.S. National Hockey Team, Kaley Cuoco, “Dumb and Dumber To”

OKLAHOMA: Ebola, Ebola Symptoms, I.S.I.L, Jennifer Lawrence photos, Renee Zellweger, Betty White, Lea Thompson, Tommy Chong, Mila Kunis baby, Carrie Underwood, Carrie Underwood pregnant, Benghazi, Hobby Lobby, Selfie, Sarah Goldberg, James Garner, Chelsea Handler, Kim Kardashian butt, What is a switch?

OREGON: Ukraine, Motorola Moto G, Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Avril Lavigne, Syria news

PENNSYLVANIA: Macaulay Culkin dead?, 2016, 2016 Presidential election, marriage equality, “The Millers”

RHODE ISLAND: Woody Allen, Pope Francis, “The League”

SOUTH CAROLINA: Hazing

SOUTH DAKOTA: “The Dr. Oz Show”

TENNESSEE: Who is I.S.I.S.?, Kevin Sharp

TEXAS: Flappy Bird download, Johnny Manziel, Join I.S.I.S., Carrie Underwood baby, How to get rid of stretch marks?, James Avery, Are zombies real?, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”

UTAH: “Frozen,” “Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1,” “How to Train Your Dragon ,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” same sex marriage, Shailene Woodley, Glenn Beck, How to kiss?, Anita Sarkeesian, Emma Watson nude, “The Mentalist,” “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies”

VERMONT: Lena Dunham, Seth Rogen, Pete Seeger, Feminism, kale, 2014 Winter Games, climate change, “The Colbert Report,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” Amy Schumer

VIRGINIA: Tucker Carlson, Boko Haram, White House security, upskirt pics

WASHINGTON: Gamergate, marijuana store, Richard Sherman, Amanda Knox, Macklemore, minimum wage, rape culture, “Interstellar,” school shooting, Amazon Fire phone, Rosetta Space Probe

WEST VIRGINIA: Maroon 5, Charles Manson, Brad Paisley

WISCONSIN: What is Tinder?, Pabst Blue Ribbon

WYOMING: Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 (tie with Alaska)

