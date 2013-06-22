Here's What A Drone Can See From 17,500 Feet

If the revelations about the NSA collecting phone records and other data wasn’t enough to worry you consider this: FBI Director Robert Mueller just came forward and admitted that the FBI has used unmanned aerial vehicles for domestic surveillance.
What exactly can a spy drone see? Reddit user uranusaur found a video excerpt from a Nova story called “Rise of the Drones” from January.
The video shows the impressive camera technology used in drones and explores where they might be in a few years.
They can even zoom in on individuals to the point where they can see their movements and what they're carrying and wearing.
In the future, the military is hoping to put these cameras on solar-powered drones that can fly over one place for years at a time.
