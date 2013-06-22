Here's What A Drone Can See From 17,500 Feet

If the revelations about the NSA collecting phone records and other data wasn’t enough to worry you consider this: FBI Director Robert Mueller just came forward and admitted that the FBI has used unmanned aerial vehicles for domestic surveillance.



What exactly can a spy drone see? Reddit user uranusaur found a video excerpt from a Nova story called “Rise of the Drones” from January.

The video shows the impressive camera technology used in drones and explores where they might be in a few years.

