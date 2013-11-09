Here's What Drives Engagement On Instagram Photos

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider Intelligence that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.

Images with a high degree of lightness generate 24% more likes than darker images.

Images with a vast amount of background space generate 29% more likes than those without.

Images with a single dominant colour generate 17% more likes than images with multiple colours.

Images with low saturation levels generate 18% more likes than those with more vibrant colours.

Images with high levels of texture generate 79% more likes than those without.(Curalate)

In Other News …

Social media analytics firm Curalate analysed more than 8,000,000images to find out why certain images on the popular photo-sharing network garner attention, and why others do not.

Twitter closed at $US44.94 per share on its first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Google Finance)

GetGlue, a TV-centric social network, has been acquired by i.TV, a TV guide app company that is going after the second screen movement. (Variety)

Videos now account for 15-30% of Instagram’s data traffic on mobile networks,according to a report from Citrix. (Citrix)

Facebook is opening an office in Cambridge, Massachusetts (just outside of Boston).(GigaOM)

