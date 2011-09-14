Here's What Digg's Kevin Rose Has Been Up To

Kevin Rose founded Digg and, despite a $5 million funding round this summer, the social reading site hasn’t been doing so well.



Rose has been putting his efforts into a new startup, Milk. The first product Milk is launching is called Oink.

It tells people what they’ll find in venues, and gives them an easy way to review products.

“When we raised the $1.5 million for Milk, we told investors we were going to try a couple of big ideas. Some might work, some might not. We’re launching Oink in the next few months,” says Rose.

“Things like Foursquare and Yelp are good at getting you to a doorstop of a place. But it’s hard to find what’s good there. Oink makes it really easy to rate/rank real things and, based on the items you review, we’ll recommend places with products for you to try.”

He says Oink isn’t like Yelp because it doesn’t care about the venues. All it cares about are the items inside the venues.

Oink sounds like Consmr, a product review app for grocery store and pharmacy items.

