Here's What David Zervos Is Telling His Clients About What Will Happen To The Market

It’s been a while since we’ve seen a fresh note from Jefferies strategist David Zervos, but a source at one of his clients tells us what he’s telling his clients right now about the state of the market.

We summarize what we were told:

Developing market reflation to continue. Big central banks will remain loose.

This will mean faster nominal GDP growth, and be good for “real” assets (like real estate, and possibly some commodities).

10-year yield easily capable of getting back to the 3-4% range.

Very negative on everything emerging markets, especially equity, but also fixed income.

Zervos prefers Summers to Yellen, says Yellen too institutionalized.

