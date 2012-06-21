Why Everyone Is Freaking Out About India

Photo: Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images

India’s GDP slowed to 5.3 per cent in the January to March quarter. Since then S&P has warned that the country could lose its investment grade, and Fitch revised India’s outlook to ‘negative’.Sentiment has turned against India not just on a slew of weak economic data, but also the country’s political unwillingness to implement reforms, and on allegations of corruption.



We drew on S&P’s report, “Will India Be The First BRIC Fallen Angel?” for a broader look at what’s got everyone bothered about the Indian economy.

While S&P says the country is in a better position to deal with economic shocks now than it was in the past, the country has many challenges ahead.

