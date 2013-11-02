Here's What College Football's Top Coaches Looked Like When Their Careers Started

As revenue from college football programs continues to skyrocket, the top schools have become less patient with head coaches and are more willing to pay top dollar for the guy who will put the program at the top.

As a result, it is becoming much less common to see head coaches remain at the same school their entire career.

On the next few pages we will take a look at some of the top coaches in college football and how much they have changed since they were young coaches still trying to make a name for themselves. Many of these coaches are no longer at the same school that gave them a shot early in their career.

