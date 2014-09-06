Here's What Chris Brown Says Jail Is Like For A Famous Singer

Paul Buck-Pool/Getty Images Chris Brown appears in court for a probation violation hearing in Los Angeles Court on May 9, 2014.

Chris Brown was released early from an L.A. county jail on June 2nd after serving 108 days this year for a probation violation related to his conviction in the Rihanna domestic abuse case.

In his first interview since being released, the 25-year-old singer tells Billboard magazine about life behind bars.

Despite his celebrity status, Brown was treated just like other inmates and forced to stick to a strict schedule:

“A guard wakes you up; you eat. You stay in your cell most of the time, basically 24 hours a day. Maybe on Mondays you go to the roof inside of a cage and have a phone call. It’s isolation. You have time to focus on what matters, on what to do and what not to do.”

Brown, who is also known for his graffiti art, told the magazine: “Jail isn’t a place of many creative spirits. But as far as my creativity, I put it on hold until I got out. Jail is more of a regimen and a structure. I’m more of a free spirit when it comes to creating music, painting and art.”

It wasn’t until his release that Brown says he started writing music again. His sixth studio album “X,” is now due out Sept. 14.

Of his time behind bars, Brown says, “At the end of the day, it’s just a humbling experience. You’re more appreciative of everything else that’s on the outside. A burger tastes 1,000 times better when you’re out.”

Read Brown’s full interview with Billboard here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.