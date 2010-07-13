Here's What China's New Credit Ratings Agency Really Thinks About America And Europe

When an upstart credit rating firm rated America below China, we called it a genius publicity stunt. You could also call it propaganda. But after the dismal performance of Moody’s and S&P during the financial crisis, it’s hard not to pay some attention to China’s Dagong.
Dagong ding’s America to Aa2. France and the UK fall even further.
So who do you believe?
Moody's thinks better of Canada, Germany and Netherlands: Aaa
Moody's thinks worse of China: A1
Source: Dagong and Moody's
Moody's thinks better of America: Aaa
Moody's thinks worse of Saudi Arabia: Aa3
Moody's thinks better of Japan: Aa2
and France and the UK: Aaa
Moody's thinks worse of South Korea: A1
Moody's thinks better of Chile: Aa3
Moody's thinks worse of Belize: B3
Moody's thinks better of Estonia: A1
Moody's thinks worse of Malaysia and South Africa: A3
and Russia: Baa1
Moody's thinks better of UAE: Aa2
and Thailand and Hungary: Baa1
Moody's thinks worse of India: Baa3
Moody's thinks worse of Indonesia: Ba2
