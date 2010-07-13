Here's What China's New Credit Ratings Agency Really Thinks About America And Europe

Gus Lubin, Betty Jin
When an upstart credit rating firm rated America below China, we called it a genius publicity stunt. You could also call it propaganda. But after the dismal performance of Moody’s and S&P during the financial crisis, it’s hard not to pay some attention to China’s Dagong.

Dagong ding’s America to Aa2. France and the UK fall even further.

So who do you believe?

Aaa: Norway, Denmark, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand

Moody's agrees with all ratings.

Aa1: Canada, Netherlands, China, Germany

Moody's thinks better of Canada, Germany and Netherlands: Aaa

Moody's thinks worse of China: A1

Aa2: Saudi Arabia and US

Moody's thinks better of America: Aaa

Moody's thinks worse of Saudi Arabia: Aa3

Aa3: Japan, South Korea, UK and France

Moody's thinks better of Japan: Aa2

and France and the UK: Aaa

Moody's thinks worse of South Korea: A1

A1: Belize and Chile

Moody's thinks better of Chile: Aa3

Moody's thinks worse of Belize: B3

A2: South Africa, Malaysia, Estonia, Russia, Poland

Moody's thinks better of Estonia: A1

Moody's thinks worse of Malaysia and South Africa: A3

and Russia: Baa1

Baa2: India, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Hungary, and UAE

Moody's thinks better of UAE: Aa2

and Thailand and Hungary: Baa1

Moody's thinks worse of India: Baa3

Baa3: Indonesia

Moody's thinks worse of Indonesia: Ba2

Ba1: Egypt, Venezuela, Nigeria and Romania

Bb2: Greece, Turkey and Iceland

(Not compared to Moody's)

Bb3: Vietnam

(Not compared to Moody's)

B1: Mongolia

(Not compared to Moody's)

B2: Argentina and Ukraine

(Not compared to Moody's)

B3: Pakistan

(Not compared to Moody's)

Caa1: Ecuador

(Not compared to Moody's)

