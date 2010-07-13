Here's What China's New Credit Ratings Agency Really Thinks About America And Europe

When an upstart credit rating firm rated America below China, we called it a genius publicity stunt. You could also call it propaganda. But after the dismal performance of Moody’s and S&P during the financial crisis, it’s hard not to pay some attention to China’s Dagong.



Dagong ding’s America to Aa2. France and the UK fall even further.

So who do you believe?

