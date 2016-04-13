Here's what CEO Andy Penn told Telstra staff today about marriage equality

Telstra CEO, Andy Penn (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

After the backlash today around Telstra’s decision to remove its public support for marriage equality, the company had repeated the same statement around the issue, however CEO Andy Penn stayed quiet.

Internally though, Penn released a statement on the company’s internal Yammer forum, Gizmodo found.

In his statement, Penn said Telstra’s statement “will be disappointing to some people”.

This is what he wrote in full:

I understand the personal conviction you and others have on this issue — on both sides of the debate. As we have said publicly, our position as a company has not changed. What has changed is the Government has said it will hold a plebiscite to decide the outcome. There is also a federal election expected in the next 6 months. Now that the debate is at the table people will have a chance to have their say via those forums and that is why we are not planning to further engage on the debate, and let the government’s process run its course. I recognise that will be disappointing to some people but as a company with a diverse workforce and a diverse customer base it is important that we respect their personal views, especially on sensitive matters such as this where those views are so wide-ranging.

There’s more at Gizmodo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.