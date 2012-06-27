These Products From The First Four Google I/Os Will Give You An Idea Of What's Coming Tomorrow

Google’s fifth I/O developers conference kicks off this week
We looked through the past four I/Os to see what types of products they announce.
The iPhone had just been released in January, and Google was working on its own open-source phone OS, Android. The platform still hadn't been released commercially on a phone--that would come in October with the launch of the T-Mobile G1. Since then, Android has exploded. A new version is expected to be announced tomorrow at Google I/O 2012.
Status: Alive and kicking
The app engine has been relatively popular, but some have called it a playplace rather than a serious platform for developers. Price hikes have also turned many off.
Status: Alive, but fading
Web elements let you put Google products on your own page. This is why you see embedded YouTube videos.
Status: Alive
The point was to spice up your web life. Web used to be all text, then they added images, then they added video, etc. Google wanted to start a market for browser apps, and we love it.
Status: Alive
This was Google's challenge to iTunes, Spotify, Napster, etc. People didn't think they needed another virtual music store. The one thing it got props for was one-upping iTunes Match, which was the 'One more thing...' product announced by Steve Jobs at Apple's WWDC earlier that year.
Status: Alive, incorporated into Google Play
Google's answer to Netflix (and iTunes). It made sense. YouTube was a video site, and people love to rent videos. Why not upload full movies and charge users to rent them? The selection was meager at first, but now it's competitive.
Status: Alive, part of Google Play
Google wanted to let you turn everything in your house into an app, such as this treadmill. It hasn't quite taken off yet, but Google's working on it.
Status: Still in the works
