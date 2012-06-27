These Products From The First Four Google I/Os Will Give You An Idea Of What's Coming Tomorrow

Marcus Moretti
Google I/O keynote day 2

Google’s fifth I/O developers conference kicks off this week

We looked through the past four I/Os to see what types of products they announce.

Google I/O 2008—

Here's what came out of Google I/O 2008.

Android first demonstrated on a handset

The iPhone had just been released in January, and Google was working on its own open-source phone OS, Android. The platform still hadn't been released commercially on a phone--that would come in October with the launch of the T-Mobile G1. Since then, Android has exploded. A new version is expected to be announced tomorrow at Google I/O 2012.

Status: Alive and kicking

Google App Engine

The app engine has been relatively popular, but some have called it a playplace rather than a serious platform for developers. Price hikes have also turned many off.

Status: Alive, but fading

Google I/O 2009—

Here's what came out of Google I/O 2009.

Google Wave

It was an early cloud service that let users collaborate and chat. This is a decent and funny summary of it. Sadly, Wave passed away earlier this year.

Status: Dead

Google Web Elements

Web elements let you put Google products on your own page. This is why you see embedded YouTube videos.

Status: Alive

Google I/O 2010—

Here's what came out of Google I/O 2010.

Google TV

Google TV lets you watch . To many, it still seems like a concept.

Status: Alive, but struggling

Chrome Web Store

The point was to spice up your web life. Web used to be all text, then they added images, then they added video, etc. Google wanted to start a market for browser apps, and we love it.

Status: Alive

Google I/O 2011—

Here's what came out of Google I/O 2011.

Google Music

This was Google's challenge to iTunes, Spotify, Napster, etc. People didn't think they needed another virtual music store. The one thing it got props for was one-upping iTunes Match, which was the 'One more thing...' product announced by Steve Jobs at Apple's WWDC earlier that year.

Status: Alive, incorporated into Google Play

Movie rentals through Android Market and YouTube

Google's answer to Netflix (and iTunes). It made sense. YouTube was a video site, and people love to rent videos. Why not upload full movies and charge users to rent them? The selection was meager at first, but now it's competitive.

Status: Alive, part of Google Play

Android @ Home

Google wanted to let you turn everything in your house into an app, such as this treadmill. It hasn't quite taken off yet, but Google's working on it.

Status: Still in the works

