Here's what Brooklyn was like in the summer of 1974

This Monday is Memorial Day, the unofficial start to Summer across New York City and the rest of the Northern Hemisphere.
To celebrate the impending summer months, we’ve culled together this beautiful collection of vintage photos of Brooklyn taken in the summer of 1974.
Photographer Danny Lyon spent two months snapping pictures of the daily life in the borough — exploring Bushwick, Bedford-Stuyvesant, Fort Green and Park Slope among other neighbourhoods. We think they will get you in the mood for the season, even if you’ve never been to the BK.
Although partially gutted by fire, one portion of this building across from Lynch Park in Brooklyn, is still inhabited.
