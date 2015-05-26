Here's what Brooklyn was like in the summer of 1974

This Monday is Memorial Day, the unofficial start to Summer across New York City and the rest of the Northern Hemisphere.

To celebrate the impending summer months, we’ve culled together this beautiful collection of vintage photos of Brooklyn taken in the summer of 1974.

Photographer Danny Lyon spent two months snapping pictures of the daily life in the borough — exploring Bushwick, Bedford-Stuyvesant, Fort Green and Park Slope among other neighbourhoods. We think they will get you in the mood for the season, even if you’ve never been to the BK.

Manhattan Bridge Tower in Brooklyn, framed through nearby buildings. Williamsburg Bridge facing towards Manhattan. View from under elevated train tracks at Bushwick Avenue Two girls pose in front of graffiti in Lynch Park, Brooklyn Apartment house across from Fort Green Park in Brooklyn Block of brownstone residences in Park Slope, Brooklyn. Young man with his leg in a cast in Highland Park On Bond Street in Brooklyn Boy at bat in a softball game in Highland Park, Brooklyn Basketball playground in Brooklyn African-American sports heroes are the motifs in the wall paintings on Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn. Playing Frisbee in the street Although partially gutted by fire, one portion of this building across from Lynch Park in Brooklyn, is still inhabited. Three girls in Brooklyn Boy Scout Leader recruiting among children in the Bed-Stuy neighbourhood. Puerto Rican Boy playing ball in Highland Park, Brooklyn. Children at Riis Park, a public beach in Brooklyn. Kosciusko Public Swimming Pool in the heart of Bed-Stuy. Youngsters on the July 4th holiday at the Kosciusko Swimming Pool in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. More kids at the Kosciosko Swimming Pool Boy at the Kosciusko Swimming Pool Young girls at Lynch Park, Brooklyn. Row houses on Bond Street, Brooklyn. More row houses Graffiti in Brooklyn Fire set by the Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute to test wires and insulation in NYC Three girls on Bond Street The old RKO Bushwick Theatre Walking along Bushwick Avenue An example of Brooklyn architecture on Vanderbilt Avenue Three boys and 'A Train' graffiti in Brooklyn's Lynch Park. Turn of the century brownstone apartments Playing softball in Highland Park Crossing underneath the subway at Bushwick Avenue Bushwick Avenue seen from an elevated train platform Want to see more of New York City? Check this out... Jarring photos show how New York's bustling Meatpacking District has transformed in 30 years»

