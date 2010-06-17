Here's What Some Blockbuster Stores Look Like Now That The Company Is Going Bust

This is an excerpt of a report from Robert Wilonsky of the Dallas Observer. Click through for the full post and more pictures.



…This morning I passed by the Blockbuster at Inwood Road and W. Lovers Lane, a longstanding location. As you can see, it was just rebranded a Blockbuster Outlet — that’s how they answer their phones. The transition’s been taking place over the last week, and inside it looks like a going-out-of-business sale — see for yourself on the other side. Everything’s piled high and selling low. But employees insist that location is not among the many Blockbuster’s shuttering. It’s just an outlet now, one of two in the city.

I called the store to do a follow-up. I was referred to the customer care line, a maze of instructions that ultimately landed me on hold long enough to grow a full head of hair….

Photo: Robert Wilonsky, Dallas Observer

More pictures here >

