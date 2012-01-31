Here's What Big Companies Are Telling Us About The World Economy

'We've been destroying more homes than we built in the last several years. We've added 10 million Americans. We're going to add 3 million Americans every year for the next 10 years, that's 30 million Americans who need 13 million in drawings or something like that. Household formation has been half what it normally is, and in most economy tell you that's going to come back with job creation. And the so-called shadow inventory is coming down, not going up. So for all the chatter about it, it is very high.

Rental in half the markets in America is not cheaper to rent than to buy -- it's cheaper to buy than to rent. Housing is an all-time affordability and my guess is, is that mortgage underwriting will loosen, not tighten. So if we put all of those things together, you're going to have a turn at one point. Look, I don't know if it's 3 months, 6 months, 9 months. But it's getting closer.'

Source: Seeking Alpha