Here's What Big Companies Are Telling Us About The World Economy

Earnings season is well under way now, and the stock market has had quite the rally.With earnings announcements, these companies have announced their 2012 guidance, and the headwinds and opportunities they expect throughout the year.
We dug through earnings announcements, and conference calls to get a sense of what the 2012 macro-environment looks like.
'…The Asian beach markets, and that would be the Japan to Hawaii and Micronesian island. And there continues to be very strong demand as the Japanese are timely recovered and as the yen exchange rate is very favourable and continues to remain very favourable...'
Source: Seeking Alpha
'As we come to the end of 2011 and head into 2012, we have seen the market start to stabilise, driven by a combination of low home prices and low interest rates, making the decision to purchase a new home more attractive, compared to the heated rental market.'
Source: Company Filings
'Emerging markets now account for 2 out of every 3 incremental units of PC demand, a shift that's rewarding Intel and the PC companies that have a long-standing, deep presence in these markets. Looking back at the last 12 months of reported data, emerging markets like India and Indonesia grew 22% and 37%, respectively. China, now the largest PC market in the world, represents 20% of all PC demand, and grew a remarkable 15%. Even with that, China has a household penetration rate of just 35%, versus almost 90% in the U.S.'
Source: Seeking Alpha
'...The situation in Europe is having a global impact. We believe it will impact U.S. GDP by somewhere within 0.5% to 1.5%, and the emerging markets are being affected as well. The European banks have $40 trillion in total assets and they are deleveraging as a result. And from what we understand, these banks hold 65% of an emerging market debt and finance 80% of global trade finance. So the global banking system will need to step up and fill the void that comes from the deleveraging.'
Source: Seeking Alpha
eBay thinks online shopping is now so widely accepted, consumers view purchases between brick and mortar and online indifferently
'2011 marked an inflection point for shopping. Online and offline retail are rapidly blending into a seamless multichannel world. Consumers are driving this change and technology is enabling it.'
Source: Seeking Alpha
'Aerospace for 2012, we believe the positive momentum is going to continue. We expect 10% to 11% growth, driven strongly by large commercial aircraft. We now have an increased confidence in the delivery rates because 2011 net orders came out to be 2,183 of our large commercial aircraft. That's obviously Boeing and Airbus together, which is the second highest in aviation history. The combined backlog of both firms now is 8.2 years. So I think there is good reason to be optimistic about that market.'
Source: Seeking Alpha
Ford thinks the U.S. auto industry could top 14 million units in 2012, showing continued growth from the market's bottom
'Ford expects U.S. full year industry volume to be in the range of 13.5 million to 14.5 million vehicles. The company expects European full year industry sales in the 19 markets Ford tracks to be in the range of 14 million to 15 million. Both estimates include medium and heavy trucks.'
Source: Ford Company Filings
'So we have not taken pricing in China. So what you're seeing is real. The comp growth is mainly being driven by transactions. We continue to accelerate the new store growth across all the markets. We now sit in
41 cities across the country. We opened our 500th store this quarter, and this past quarter, we opened 5 new cities, all right. So what we see is continued acceptance of the Starbucks brand and the Starbucks Experience.'
Source: Seeking Alpha
Morgan Stanley thinks it will take years, not weeks or months, before the eurozone debt crisis is really over
'Our view has been that the U.S. is a little better off than has generally been perceived, and that Europe is more likely than not to resolve itself, although over a period of a couple of years, not a couple of weeks, which was our sort of collective attention span in the fall.
Johnson & Johnson says macro conditions are challenging, but emerging markets will be a key growth driver as those regions have more money for better healthcare
'Macroeconomic conditions have been incredibly challenging the last several years, but opportunities remain...Healthcare spending often tracks with the growth of GDP. As nations have more money to spend, they address their citizens' most essential needs, including the need for affordable quality healthcare. Emerging markets are projected to grow their share of global GDP from 36% in 1980 to 57% in the year 2020. Meanwhile over the projection period of 2010 to 2020, 35% of the growth in healthcare spending will be coming from emerging markets.'
Source: Seeking Alpha
P&G expects strong growth in developing markets, but expects to take a hit from foreign exchange rates
'P&G provided additional perspective on the improved results expected in the second half of the fiscal year. The Company said it expects net sales growth to be in-line with year ago to up two per cent. Organic sales growth in the range of four per cent to five per cent driven primarily by continued strong growth in developing markets. Foreign exchange is expected to reduce net sales by three to four per cent.'
Source: Business Wire
Boeing sees strong aircraft demand in both emerging and developed markets, but for very different reasons
'Growth in cargo traffic is expected to trend below the historical average, although we expect to see improvement in the second half of this year. Emerging markets continue to fuel worldwide airline fleet
expansion. Demand in developed markets also remains high, driven by retirement and replacement of older, less efficient aeroplanes.'
Source: Seeking Alpha
'The improvement in the Gulf of Mexico in 2011 was encouraging. We saw increased rig count as the year progressed, particularly in deepwater, as our customers' success with permitting improved and they resumed
operations. Our strategy of keeping our infrastructure intact has paid off, with our fourth quarter revenue now above pre-moratorium levels. We expect continued activity increases in 2012.'
Source: Halliburton Company Filings
'In December, with low levels of customer inventory and short TI product lead time, we experienced significant strength compared to what our backlog indicated at the start of the month. Our belief based on historical trends is that the semiconductor market bottomed in fourth quarter '11 or else will bottom in first quarter '12. Our important market indicators were consistent with this belief. New orders declined 7% sequentially, book-to-bill was 0.84 and distribution inventory dropped to historically low levels.'
Source: Seeking Alpha
Despite austerity measures across Europe, McDonald's has seen healthy demand for it premium-priced menu items
'But what Europe's done a really great job of is also adding in the premium-level products. If you go to some other markets, better yet the upcoming year with Portugal ... We expect we'll see the ability to have a stronger value presence as well as a mid-tier presence in a market like Portugal. On other extremes, a market like France, France has been able -- and Germany have been able to implement some premium-based sandwiches ... The U.K. has movement across all price tiers. So when we talk about whether or not the mix will be affected due to austerity, I think there's 2 different things. One is what we do in those markets relative to our marketing messages and our value offerings, that helps us to modify our mix just a little bit. The other thing is Europe has done a great job on the premium-based products.'
Source: Seeking Alpha
'We've been destroying more homes than we built in the last several years. We've added 10 million Americans. We're going to add 3 million Americans every year for the next 10 years, that's 30 million Americans who need 13 million in drawings or something like that. Household formation has been half what it normally is, and in most economy tell you that's going to come back with job creation. And the so-called shadow inventory is coming down, not going up. So for all the chatter about it, it is very high.
Rental in half the markets in America is not cheaper to rent than to buy -- it's cheaper to buy than to rent. Housing is an all-time affordability and my guess is, is that mortgage underwriting will loosen, not tighten. So if we put all of those things together, you're going to have a turn at one point. Look, I don't know if it's 3 months, 6 months, 9 months. But it's getting closer.'
Source: Seeking Alpha
'We expect total U.S. construction spending, which, net of inflation, has declined since 2004, to finally begin to recover in 2012. We project a 1.5-per cent increase in infrastructure-related construction and a 5-per cent increase in nonresidential building construction. We are expecting housing starts of at least 700 thousand units in 2012, up from 607 thousand units in 2011.'
Source: Caterpillar Company Filings
'So the impact of the unseasonably warm weather in Q4 is -- it's kind of still here with us in Q1, as it's still relatively warm for a winter season. So there'll be a definite impact in the beginning part of this year relative to that. I think again to my comments, in my prepared remarks, definitely seeing a much more conservative approach from our retail partners out there and how they look at managing inventory in their order banks and so forth.'
Source: Seeking Alpha
'In terms of the component environment, generally speaking, the component environment is favourable. That was one of the things that allowed us to overachieve on gross margin. And we would predict that, that component environment stays favourable on most key commodities with the exception of hard drives which, as you know, was very much affected by the tragic situation in Thailand. And I don't predict Apple having a material supply issue during the quarter, but we will pay more for drives during the quarter. And that's reflected in our guidance that Peter gave earlier.'
Source: Seeking Alpha
'What we see in the international market is that there's typically no work done on unconventional or shale without first starting up with these studies when it comes to the reservoir.…So we expect to see strong growth in all the international shale plays for us in 2012. The work is still going to be around evaluation and pilot projects in general. But I mean, it's still going to represent very good growth for us. And I think the 2 markets that is going to take off the fastest, I would say, would be Argentina and China.'
Source: Seeking Alpha
'There is much more work yet to do, which is why we are greatly distressed by the prospect of sequestration. That element of existing law mandated by the failure of the Super Committee to find additional spending reductions. The resulting automatic across-the-board budget cuts and sequestration would approximately double the $487 billion top line reduction already reflected in defence funding with an additional $52 billion reduction in 2013.
…The impact on industry would be devastating. With a significant disruption of ongoing programs and initiatives, facility closures and personnel reductions that would severely impact advanced manufacturing operations, erode engineering expertise and accelerate the loss of skills and knowledge, directly undermining a key provision of the new security strategy, which is to preserve the industrial base.'
Note: Sequestration refers to the across the board cuts of spending equally split between security and non-security programs.
Source: Seeking Alpha
