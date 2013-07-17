Here's What Baseball's Biggest Stars Looked Like When Their Careers Started

Cork Gaines
Major League Baseball is in the middle of a renaissance with a wave of new young stars such as Bryce Harper, Mike Trout, and Matt Harvey.

But many of the stars of the previous generation are still playing and producing.

At one point, those older stars were young hot-shot rookies trying to prove they belonged in the big leagues. And while they are all recognisable many look a lot different than the players we are familiar with today.

On the next few pages we’ll take a look at how much the baseball stars have changed since their careers first started…

Albert Pujols in 2001 (age 21) and in 2013

Alex Rodriguez in 1996 (age 20) and in 2013

C.C. Sabathia in 2000 (age 19) and in 2013

Carlos Beltran in 1998 (age 20) and in 2013

Cliff Lee in 2004 (age 25) and in 2013

David Ortiz in 1998 (age 22) and in 2013

David Wright in 2004 (age 21) and in 2013

Derek Jeter in 1996 (age 21) and in 2013

Dustin Pedroia in 2006 (age 22) and in 2013

Ichiro Suzuki in 1997 (age 23) and in 2013

Jason Giambi in 1996 (age 25) and in 2013

Jose Bautista in 2004 (age 23) and in 2013

Justin Verlander in 2005 (age 22) and in 2013

Mariano Rivera in 1996 (age 26) and in 2013

Miguel Cabrera in 2003 (age 20) and in 2013

Prince Fielder in 2004 (age 20) and in 2013

R.A. Dickey in 2000 (age 25) and in 2013

Todd Helton in 1998 (age 24) and in 2013

Torii Hunter in 1998 (age 22) and in 2013

