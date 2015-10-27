Here's what Australia's new chief scientist says about bacon and cancer

Photo: Alan Crowhurst/ Getty.

The report from the World Health Organisation finding read meat and bacon cause cancer is a big talking point today.

So much so that when Australia’s newly-appointed chief scientist was presented to the media today, the first question was about the topic.

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull appeared with Dr Alan Finkel in Canberra this morning and the thing Dr Finkel was asked for was his professional opinion on the link between red meat and cancer.

He said: “Moderation is probably the best approach”.

There you have it, right from the top. Enjoy your BLT.

