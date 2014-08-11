Here's What Australians Want To Do Before They Die

Cliff diving from 27 metres at Azores, Portugal. Dean Treml/Red Bull via Getty Images

New data shows about half of all Australians have a retirement bucket list but few will actually tick them off.

Australians nearing retirement have grand plans for their life post-work but more than half are concerned that a lack of money will hold them back, new research from REST Industry Super has found.

The online poll, conducted earlier this year, which surveyed 1,000 people aged 55 plus, found that one in two Australians have a bucket list – a plan for the experiences or achievements they wish to accomplish in their lifetime.

Here’s a consolidated list by popularity:

Travel the world (53%)

(53%) Go on a road trip (43%)

(43%) Visit a world famous attraction or event (36%) such as Machu Picchu, Niagara Falls or the Rio Carnival

or event (36%) such as Machu Picchu, Niagara Falls or the Rio Carnival Move to the seaside / countryside (26%)

(26%) Write a book (15%)

(15%) Swim with dolphins (14%)

(14%) Learn a foreign language (13%)

(13%) Learn to play a musical instrument (11%)

(11%) Live abroad (9%)

(9%) Meet someone famous (5%)

(5%) Undertake extreme sports (2%) such as bungee jumping or skydiving

(2%) such as bungee jumping or skydiving Learn a new sport (2%)

(2%) Run a marathon (1%)

The list above cuts out financial and social goals which included seeing the grandchildren grow up, paying off the mortgage and leaving an inheritance.

Despite having enthusiastic plans, just under one-third of older Australians believe they will be able to achieve all of the experiences on their bucket list, labelling a lack of savings as one of the major barriers.

Almost one in five people don’t think they will cross off any of the experiences on their bucket list.

