For many Australians, having a fast, reliable internet connection at home is just as important as having electricity or hot water.

According to Deloitte’s Connected Continent report, commissioned by Google and released today, the estimated value to the Australian economy which accrues to households from accessing the internet was $75 billion in 2013-14 – a 20% jump over two years.

Part of that jump in value is the increase in the amount of time people are spending on the net. The report found Australians’ use of the internet for recreational activities has doubled in recent years.

In 2011 the Connected Continent report found Australians were on social media and browsing the net for personal purposes for about 45 minutes a day. In 2013-14 that figure jumped to about 1 hour and 20 minutes.

Here’s what Australians are doing while surfing the internet at home.

